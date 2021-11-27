Pillar (PLR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,858.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $104,858.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

