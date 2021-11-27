Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,976 shares of company stock valued at $782,995. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,553. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

