Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $64.50

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

