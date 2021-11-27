Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $19.69 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.69 or 0.00036069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $136.72 million and approximately $48.95 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00232254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.