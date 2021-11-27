Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $2.38

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Hive has a market cap of $899.26 million and $434.92 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004351 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 118.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001081 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 378,622,061 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

