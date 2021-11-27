Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

AFMD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 1,161,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,896. Affimed has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $685.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.