Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 162,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.