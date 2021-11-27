Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.06.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded down $15.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.43. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.