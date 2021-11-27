EDC Blockchain Achieves Market Cap of $148,788.31 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $148,788.31 and $130.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,781.43 or 0.98638757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00048884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00634096 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.