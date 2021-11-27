-$0.25 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.31). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

VYNE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.03. 332,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.72. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

