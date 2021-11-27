Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 358,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 581,646 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,226 and sold 38,109 shares valued at $895,513. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

