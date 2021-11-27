John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 311.86 ($4.07).

WG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 10.90 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 200.10 ($2.61). 2,927,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.87. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10). Insiders acquired a total of 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891 in the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

