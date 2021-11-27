Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $36.75

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in ABB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. ABB has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

