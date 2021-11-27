BitCoal (COAL) Hits Market Cap of $27,048.47

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $27,048.47 and $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00418062 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

