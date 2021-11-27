Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $7,335.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00232834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

