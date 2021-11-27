Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,718. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

