IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$15.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

TSE IBG traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$14.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$414.39 million and a PE ratio of 25.30.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.