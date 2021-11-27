Bytom Price Reaches $0.0495 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Bytom has a market cap of $80.12 million and $21.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00355562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,716,073,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,619,268,519 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.