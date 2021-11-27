Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 2,271,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,493. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 126,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after buying an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.