$908.13 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post $908.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $934.00 million and the lowest is $891.95 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $723.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 172.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.39. 353,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,055. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

