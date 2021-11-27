Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT at $18.84

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DREUF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:DREUF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

