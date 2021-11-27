Liquity USD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $720.01 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00233225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

