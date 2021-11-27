Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.82. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $8,841,446 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $276,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.25. 283,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $160.85 and a 12-month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.