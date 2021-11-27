Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.20. The company had a trading volume of 148,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

