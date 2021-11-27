Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,796. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day moving average of $194.57. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.