Analysts Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.51 Million

Equities analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report $188.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.22 million to $201.68 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $732.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $771.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $776.69 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $33.11. 1,384,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

