$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. 849,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,477. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

