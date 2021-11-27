Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce sales of $232.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.75 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $163.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $817.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,464. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $121.97 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.91.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.