Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.35 Million

Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post $183.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.50 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $935.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.70 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $730.58 million, with estimates ranging from $704.80 million to $757.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

WOW traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 321,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $23.92.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 68.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

