Seedify.fund Market Capitalization Achieves $331.14 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $331.14 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $15.65 or 0.00028596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00077148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.17 or 0.07410504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.42 or 0.99285649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,156,471 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFUNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.