TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00233232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

