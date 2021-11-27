Reviewing Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) & HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF)

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HTC alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HTC and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Mandiant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant is more favorable than HTC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HTC and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million 3.96 -$201.70 million ($0.23) -4.14 Mandiant $940.58 million 4.35 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -16.89

HTC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Summary

Mandiant beats HTC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.