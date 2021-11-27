Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

