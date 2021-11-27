Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.