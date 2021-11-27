$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $6.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.69 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,074. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

