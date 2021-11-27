$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $529.88. 205,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,274. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

