Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

