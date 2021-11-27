Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMSF remained flat at $$19.24 on Friday. Jumbo has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.
About Jumbo
