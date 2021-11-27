Zacks: Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQB. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 1,198,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $183.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

