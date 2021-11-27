$142.69 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $142.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.39 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $165.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $612.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.50 million to $614.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $606.54 million, with estimates ranging from $565.90 million to $647.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $4.50 on Monday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

