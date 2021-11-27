Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. PagSeguro Digital also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,624. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

