WinCash (WCC) Price Reaches $0.0525 on Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. WinCash has a market capitalization of $78,811.51 and $39.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

