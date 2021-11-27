Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

