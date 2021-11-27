Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 2,713,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LLKKF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 1,425,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,457. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.