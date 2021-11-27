Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

LDGYY remained flat at $$17.38 during trading hours on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

