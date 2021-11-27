uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report $25.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $101.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $482.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on QURE shares. William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 151.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 428,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 145.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in uniQure by 289.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 225,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

