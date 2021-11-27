$1.38 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 113,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,792. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

