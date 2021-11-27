megaBONK Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,829.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $296,424.27 and $9,829.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00231865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.