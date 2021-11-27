MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 60.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 441,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $294.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.44.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.