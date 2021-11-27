DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS DDCCF traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
About DIC Asset
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.