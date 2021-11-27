DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DDCCF traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

