Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnite will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnite.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 1,148,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,626. Magnite has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 938.47 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.